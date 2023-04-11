BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 107,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.