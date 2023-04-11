BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.66. The stock has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

