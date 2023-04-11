BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 8,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $574.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

