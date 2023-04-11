BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.