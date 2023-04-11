BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.