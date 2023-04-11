Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,753,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.20 and a 200-day moving average of $240.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

