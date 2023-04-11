Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 450 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

FAST opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

