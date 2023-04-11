Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

