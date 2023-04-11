Berger Financial Group Inc Has $457,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $376.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

