Berger Financial Group Inc Has $865,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

