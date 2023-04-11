Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 3,866 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.