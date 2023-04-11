Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,132 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.69.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company has a market capitalization of $681.20 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

