Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

DIS opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

