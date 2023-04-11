Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

