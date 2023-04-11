Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.99 and its 200-day moving average is $286.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

