Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Position in Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of Loop Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loop Media in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loop Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LPTV opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Loop Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Loop Media ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Loop Media had a negative return on equity of 1,889.24% and a negative net margin of 71.41%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Loop Media, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

