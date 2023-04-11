Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

