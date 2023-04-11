Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

