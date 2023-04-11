Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

