BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) versus Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Financial Analysis

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) and BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and BioVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $25.48 million 13.68 -$19.82 million ($0.45) -15.60 BioVie N/A N/A -$26.08 million ($1.21) -5.96

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BioVie. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioVie has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and BioVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals -84.28% -187.49% -61.22% BioVie N/A -361.26% -141.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and BioVie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 BioVie 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 245.95%. BioVie has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioVie.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of BioVie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats BioVie on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded in August 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

