Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $627.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $614.32 and a 200-day moving average of $551.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

