Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

