Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.