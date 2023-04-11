Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

