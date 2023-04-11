Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $44,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

