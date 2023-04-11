Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01% OppFi 1.57% 0.25% 0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Streaming and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 4 0 2.80 OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 161.11%. OppFi has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than OppFi.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and OppFi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 563.40 -$12.90 million $1.68 1.07 OppFi $452.86 million 0.48 $7.10 million ($0.08) -24.88

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -68.13, indicating that its stock price is 6,913% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

