Cass Information Systems (CASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $594.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 814.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

