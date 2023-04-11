Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays lowered Catalent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $67.26 on Monday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

