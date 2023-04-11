Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $215.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

