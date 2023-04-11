Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cavco Industries worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $284.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

