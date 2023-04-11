CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $189.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

