CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $57,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $469.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $595.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.05 and a 200-day moving average of $436.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

