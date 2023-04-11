CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $64,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

