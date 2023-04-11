CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLHY. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLHY opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.