Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $44,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $353.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.19 and a 200-day moving average of $360.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $572.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

