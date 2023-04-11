Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Activity at Churchill Downs
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $252.98 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.18. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
