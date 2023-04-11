Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) versus Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Critical Survey

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -35.16% -33.88% Spruce Biosciences N/A -54.92% -46.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 8.83 -$38.84 million ($4.73) -0.46 Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.18 million ($1.96) -1.03

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Spruce Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cocrystal Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spruce Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Spruce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 276.24%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Cocrystal Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.