Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

CMCSA opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

