Comparing Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coinbase Global and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 11 8 0 2.08 Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $68.72, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Avantax has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -82.18% -44.89% -3.21% Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Avantax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.79 -$2.62 billion ($11.85) -5.58 Avantax $666.50 million 1.60 $420.25 million $8.71 3.10

Avantax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avantax beats Coinbase Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

