Comparing Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) & Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Garmin and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrop Grumman 1 6 7 0 2.43

Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $508.13, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Garmin.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northrop Grumman pays an annual dividend of $6.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Garmin pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrop Grumman pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Garmin has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

This table compares Garmin and Northrop Grumman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion 3.87 $973.59 million $5.04 19.50 Northrop Grumman $36.60 billion 1.98 $4.90 billion $31.51 15.12

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Garmin. Northrop Grumman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% Northrop Grumman 13.38% 28.29% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Garmin on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

