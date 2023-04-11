Comparing Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) and Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Hero Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $998.60 million 1.23 $69.35 million $3.59 17.76 Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Hero Technologies.

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Hero Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 6.94% 16.92% 12.15% Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for USANA Health Sciences and Hero Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.25%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Hero Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

