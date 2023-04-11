Comparing Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) & HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeshore Acquisition I and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A -115.55% -0.48% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeshore Acquisition I and HORIBA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeshore Acquisition I N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A HORIBA $2.04 billion 1.17 $193.94 million $4.90 11.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeshore Acquisition I.

71.1% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Lakeshore Acquisition I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeshore Acquisition I has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lakeshore Acquisition I and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeshore Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

HORIBA beats Lakeshore Acquisition I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Process & Environmental segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation meters, and process measurement equipment. The Medical-Diagnostic segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

