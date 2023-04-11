Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UNH opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.