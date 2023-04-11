Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $205,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

