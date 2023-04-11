Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

