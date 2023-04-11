Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 388 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

