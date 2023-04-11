Concord Wealth Partners Sells 118 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $5,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $507.46 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $502.55 and its 200-day moving average is $452.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

