Concord Wealth Partners Sells 8,147 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

