Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $257.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.88. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

