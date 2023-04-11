Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at TD Cowen

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.60 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

