Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.88.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -627.44%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

